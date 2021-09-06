Published: 3:19 PM September 6, 2021

An aerial view of the area due to be turned into a solar farm. Attleborough Road runs down the centre of the image. The plan will see two fields on the left of the road and one on the right transformed into the solar farm. - Credit: Google

Permission has been granted for a new 94-acre solar farm near Attleborough.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) farm will be built on land off Attleborough Road just north of Old Buckenham, and is expected to generate approximately 23.3 GWh (Gigawatt hours) of renewable energy each year.

The solar panels will be raised up from the ground on short beams to enable sheep or other small livestock to continue grazing within the same field.

Construction is expected to take 13 to 20 weeks, with traffic passing through Attleborough to reach the site.

Rob Shaw, planning lead at Pathfinder Clean Energy, which is behind the bid, said the farm would help the UK reach its ambition of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

He added that in order for this target to be met, the number of solar installations across the country would need to have tripled by 2030.

Following an officer's recommendation to approve the plans, on Friday members of Breckland District Council's planning committee voted in favour unanimously.