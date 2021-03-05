News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

New £1.9m council car park gets go-ahead despite opposition

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:45 PM March 5, 2021   
How the new car park at Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters could look. Pic: Icarus Co

Revised plans for a new car park at County Hall have been agreed. - Credit: Icarus Consulting Ltd

Revised plans for a controversial £1.9m council car park have been given the go-ahead, despite calls for it to be turned down.

Norfolk County Council's planning committee voted in September to grant itself permission for a new 128-space car park to serve its County Hall headquarters on the edge of Norwich.

Plans to expand the staff car park at Norfolk County Council have been branded short-sighted and uni

The new car park at County Hall will cost £1.9m. - Credit: Archant

But revised plans were lodged, reducing the overall footprint of the car park deck and altering how it would be lit.

The matter came back before the council's planning committee on Friday.

People living nearby had objected again. Like last time, they questioned how providing extra car parking spaces for council staff fits with the strategy to reduce carbon emissions.

They said the coronavirus pandemic had proved people can work from home, so questioned the need for so many parking spaces at County Hall.

Norwich City Council had also objected to the principle of the car park

Brenda Jones, Labour county councillor. Pic: Labour Party.

Brenda Jones, Labour county councillor for Lakenham and Tuckswood. - Credit: Labour Party

You may also want to watch:

Brenda Jones, Labour county councillor for Lakenham and Tuckswood, spoke against the plans at the virtual meeting.

She said she believed only 75pc of County Hall staff would return to the Martineau Lane headquarters when offices open up again, with the rest still working from home.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer
  2. 2 Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim
  3. 3 People urged to get Covid test twice a week
  1. 4 Date given for opening of new McDonald's
  2. 5 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
  3. 6 Holiday village that's an 'amazing opportunity' for sale for £1million
  4. 7 Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named
  5. 8 Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park
  6. 9 Teen who torched toilets not allowed to be drunk anywhere in Norfolk
  7. 10 First look inside Norfolk garden centre after £1.25m refurbishment

She said: "I think the council are spending money they can't afford, to build a car park they do not need, to solve a problem they don't have."

Bev Spratt, Conservative county councillor for West Depwade. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Conservative county councillor Bev Spratt. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Conservative Bev Spratt said he could not see the need for the car park, given models of working have changed so much because of Covid-19.

But his Conservative colleague Brian Iles said people would want to go back to offices when lockdown ends.

He said: "It's all very well working from home, but I think after a while, people would like an alternative."

West Norfolk Borough Council leader Brian Long. Picture: Ian Burt

Conservative county councillor Brian Long. - Credit: Archant

And Conservative Brian Long said the scheme was an improvement on the previous plans, which had been approved, so he would be voting in favour of it.

The council has said many staff need to use cars as part of their job, while staff who had been based at Carrow House are moving to County Hall following the pandemic.

The committee voted in favour of the scheme, by eight votes for, to one against.

Labour's Danny Douglas voted against, while Mr Spratt and Labour's David Collis and Mike Sands abstained.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lewis Clarke has been described as one of a kind after his death in February 2021.

Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police-stock-NRC

Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Blakeney Quay.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have

Coronavirus

No recent virus cases in more than a quarter of Norfolk and Waveney

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus