Council seat won by candidate accused of racist and sexist posts

Published: 6:47 AM October 22, 2021

A man accused of a series of racist and sexist posts online has won a seat on a town council - just days after he was kicked out the Conservative Party.

Glenn Tingle was still listed as a conservative on Thursday's Sprowston Town Council south east ward by-election ballot paper despite being suspended from the party on Monday evening.

He was suspended after posts on his social media account, that were branded "disgusting" by one district councillor, were revealed by the local democracy reporting service.

Mr Tingle's comments about Black Lives Matter - Credit: Facebook

The results from Thursday's by-election were:

Glenn Tingle, 460

Kenneth Lashley (labour), 398

You may also want to watch:

Robert Stork (independent), 211

The turnout was 62.25pc.

In total 1,075 votes were cast - 733 postal votes and 342 at the polling station.

Mr Tingle, who has previously stood as a UKIP candidate in national elections, did not attend the count and has not responded to requests for comment since Monday.

Mr Tingle's comments on women's mental health - Credit: Facebook

It is unknown if Mr Tingle will now take his seat as an independent councillor, seek an alternative party or even claim the seat at all.

Should Mr Tingle decide not to take his seat another by-election will be held.

Mr Tingle's Facebook account, which no longer appears on the site, included posts that implied all women have mental illnesses, that black footballers should get on their knees and beg the nation forgiveness after missing penalties at the Euro finals and suggestions that women can't drive.

On Monday evening, the local conservative federation held an emergency meeting where members unanimously decided to suspend Mr Tingle from the party with immediate effect.

Simon Jones, chairman of the Norwich Conservative Federation, said at the time: "This means he will not be able to represent the Conservative party going forward or attend any function organised by the Conservative Party.

"The executive has also stated ‘they find the views expressed unacceptable and will not tolerate them from members of the Norwich Conservative Party’."

Mr Jones explained Tingle's presence on the ballot, saying it was now too late to withdraw him and they could not be reprinted due to the cost to the taxpayer.

Mr Tingle had previously said he "did not care" what people thought of his social media posts before issuing an apology on Monday morning.

He had also insisted he could not be racist because his wife is Chinese and that he has gay and black friends.