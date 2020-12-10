News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former car sales showroom to become homes

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 11:34 AM December 10, 2020   
A bid for homes on the site of the former Harvey Lane Car Sales showroom has been approved. - Credit: Google Street View

A former car sales showroom will be turned into homes after plans were given the green light.

Norwich City Council's planning committee unanimously agreed the bid from Cambridge-based applicant GH Developments to redevelop the disused Harvey Lane Car Sales site in Thorpe St Andrew at a virtual meeting on Thursday.

The site straddles the boundary between Norwich City Council and Broadland District Council areas, with the latter having already approved the plans.

The area will now be cleared and a two-storey building will be created, providing four one-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom homes.

Concerns over a lack of parking, the design being out of keeping with the character of the area, increased noise and issues around speeding traffic were raised in three letters relating to the plans.

There would be 14 car parking spaces for the new homes, which would include two visitor spaces.


