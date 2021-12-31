News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The top 10 most borrowed books from Norfolk's libraries revealed

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:50 PM December 31, 2021
Author Elly Griffiths

Author Elly Griffiths - Credit: Antony Kelly

Crime novels featuring a Norfolk-based forensic archaeologist proved the most popular page-turner at the county's libraries this year.

Novels featuring Elly Griffiths's character Ruth Galloway - The Lantern Men and The Stone Circle - were the most borrowed books from Norfolk County Council's library service in 2021.

Author Elly Griffiths at the exclusive launch of her latest book in the Ruth Galloway series, Jarrol

Ruth Galloway novels were among the most borrowed books from Norfolk's libraries in 2020/21.

The Norfolk landscape looms large in the author's mystery tales and the novels have clearly struck a chord with people in the county.

The Lantern Men was borrowed 686 times, while The Stone Circle was loaned out 468 times.

Three other books by the author (whose real name is Domenica de Rosa) also featured in the top 10 - The Postscript Murders at three, The Stranger Diaries at seven and Now You See Them at 10.

Author Elly Griffiths at Jarrolds in Norwich

Five of the 10 most borrowed books from Norfolk's libraries in 2020/21 were by Elly Griffiths. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Griffiths also had four books in the top 10 most borrowed books the previous year.

Lee Child's The Sentinel, starring former US Army major turned investigator Jack Reacher, was placed at number four in the top 10, borrowed 454 times.

Lee Child attending the Jack Reacher: Never Go Back European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square,

Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher books. - Credit: PA

Pointless co-host Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club was at five, with crime writer Anne Cleeves at six with The Long Call and eight with The Darkest Evening.

Pointless host Richard Osman

Richard Osman. - Credit: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Another crime novel - Find Them Dead, by Peter James - was at number nine.

Unsurprisingly, given Covid-19 forced the closure of Norfolk's libraries for periods in 2020 and 2021, the number of items borrowed in that financial year from April to March, plummeted.

In 2019/20, more than 4.42 million items were borrowed, but that slumped to 1.63 million amid a year of lockdowns and restrictions.

However, the renting of e-books surged in that year, up from about 452,000 to more than a million.

And, with libraries now back open, borrowing between April 2021 to the end of November 2021 has increased, with almost two million items borrowed in that period.

Books

The most borrowed books from Norfolk's libraries have been revealed. - Credit: Steve Adams

The library service has missed out on revenue from fines for overdue books - the charges have been suspended since the start of the pandemic and have yet to be reintroduced.

The service used to generate between £180,000 to £260,000 each year in such charges.

Norfolk

