Rural residents to get new electrical waste kerbside pick up scheme

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:57 PM July 12, 2022
Updated: 2:21 PM July 12, 2022
Waste electrical items could be collected from homes in south Norfolk - Credit: IAN BURT

Residents in the south of the county will soon be able to have their old toasters and hairdryers collected from their homes under a new waste scheme. 

Electrical goods, batteries and coffee pods which would have been destined for landfill will instead be collected from people's homes under a new scheme from South Norfolk Council (SNC).

The initiative will be delivered in conjunction with Podback, a coffee pod recycling company.

Graham Minshull, cabinet member for clean and safe environment, made the announcement at a council meeting on Monday.

It is not clear at the moment how the service will work or when it will be introduced.

SNC’s Liberal Democrat leader, Chris Brown, had called for a service matching the one available in Broadland, that allows for electrical items to be picked up with other household waste. 

But Mr Minshull said it was not possible at the moment due to a lack of depot space but the council would look to introduce a “more comprehensive” service in the future. 

