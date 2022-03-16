'Double whammy': call for help over 'crippling' heating oil and fuel hikes

Calls have been made for the government to help people in Norfolk hit by heating oil hikes. - Credit: PA

The spiralling costs Norfolk people face for heating oil and fuel has been raised in Parliament, with a call for the government to take action in next week's Spring Statement.

North Norfolk Conservative MP Duncan Baker spoke at prime minister's questions on Wednesday, where he said rural constituencies such as his faced a "double whammy" from "crippling costs".

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will present the Spring Statement - dubbed a mini budget - next week and Mr Baker urged him to help people in rural constituencies.

Mr Baker said: "My residents rely on their cars to get around and they heat their homes using heating oil.

"The price of crude oil may have come down in the past few days, but the petrol pumps are still going up.

"I have had constituents who are quoted £2 a litre for heating oil.

"This not only affects working families, but pensioners in rural areas who are on a fixed income."

With prime minister Boris Johnson in Saudi Arabia, Mr Baker asked deputy prime minister Dominic Raab to do what he could to ensure the issue was addressed in the Spring Statement.

Mr Raab said the government had made a £20bn package available to deal with cost of living increases.

But he said Mr Baker's points were "well made" and that Mr Sunak would have heard his suggestions.

Last week, a Swanton Morley pensioner expressed his disgust after seeing his quote for heating oil almost double in the space of just a few weeks.

Bernie Marsham. 73, said he was staggered the oil he needs for his home would cost £1.20 per litre, up from the 62p he paid at the end of January.

County councillor Steffan Aquarone, picked by the Liberal Democrats to challenge Mr Baker at the next general election, says an emergency VAT cut is needed to protect families from soaring bills.

He said: "People across our community are worried about how to make ends meet as bills go through the roof.

"An emergency cut to VAT would offer a massive boost to people in North Norfolk feeling the pinch by putting over £18.5m back into their pockets.

"This is crunch time for the chancellor and the Conservatives. Will they act or just inflict more financial pain on families by clobbering them with another unfair tax hike?”