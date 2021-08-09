News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver caught throwing rubbish from car window - in front of council officer

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:12 AM August 9, 2021   
Close Up Of Driver In Car Dropping Trash Out Of Window On Country Road

A driver was caught throwing rubbish from their car window in Yaxham, near Dereham - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A driver has been fined after tossing litter from their car window - right in front of a council enforcement officer. 

The motorist was travelling through Yaxham, near Dereham, when they threw rubbish onto the grass verge. 

But a Breckland Council officer happened to be on patrol in the area and witnessed the act first-hand. 

While the culprit was not stopped at the time, the council tracked them down with the help of the DVLA. 

The driver was given an £80 fine. 

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland's cabinet member for waste and environment, said: "Our crackdown on fly-tipping and littering continues. Our team are regularly out and about across the district investigating issues and gathering evidence.

"The vast majority of residents are law-abiding, considerate members of our communities, and we will do everything we can to ensure their town or village isn’t ruined by the thoughtless minority."




