Driver caught throwing rubbish from car window - in front of council officer
A driver has been fined after tossing litter from their car window - right in front of a council enforcement officer.
The motorist was travelling through Yaxham, near Dereham, when they threw rubbish onto the grass verge.
But a Breckland Council officer happened to be on patrol in the area and witnessed the act first-hand.
While the culprit was not stopped at the time, the council tracked them down with the help of the DVLA.
The driver was given an £80 fine.
Gordon Bambridge, Breckland's cabinet member for waste and environment, said: "Our crackdown on fly-tipping and littering continues. Our team are regularly out and about across the district investigating issues and gathering evidence.
"The vast majority of residents are law-abiding, considerate members of our communities, and we will do everything we can to ensure their town or village isn’t ruined by the thoughtless minority."
