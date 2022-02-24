Troubled council elects new chairman with hopes of achieving 'stability'

Downham Market councillor Robin Pegg. Pictured in 2013 as outgoing mayor at the time. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

A new chairman has been selected to lead Downham Market Town Council (DMTC) following the resignations of eight councillors - including the mayor and deputy mayor.

Robin Pegg was duly elected chair at an extraordinary full council meeting on Wednesday, February 23, after councillors voted in favour of his selection.

It comes after six councillors Elizabeth Hendry, Alan Pickering, Willow Woodmin, Jo Woodmin, Becky Hayes and Simon Gomes-DaCosta quit the council on February 15, in protest of "bullying" they had encountered while serving on DMTC.

Mayor Jenny Groom and her deputy Jackie Westrop also resigned and walked out of the meeting. Town clerk Elaine Oliver also resigned to "pursue other opportunities".

Pictured front (left to right) Elizabeth Hendry, Jo Woodmin, Alan Pickering, with Jackie Westrop and Jenny Groom stood behind. - Credit: Archant

Their resignations were the latest twist in a long-running dispute which was first sparked by changes the authority made to the town's market after the first Covid lockdown, resulting in division and turmoil in the council.

It followed the departure of Rachel Hepworth and Josie Ratcliffe in recent weeks, with Ms Ratcliffe citing the reason for her resignation being due to an "unpleasant element" targeting her online and making her "very unwelcome".

There have now been 16 resignations since 2019.

Mr Pegg, who served as Downham Market mayor in 2012 to 2013 and deputy mayor from 2011 to 2012, will now lead the council up until the town's Mayor Making, which is due to take place in May.

A new chairman has been elected to lead Downham Market Town Council, until the Mayor Making in May. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

He also served as chairman of the Downham Market and District Royal British Legion for a number of years.

Mr Pegg said: “I relish a challenge and I am happy to accept the challenge that lay ahead.

"I look forward to achieving stability within the council."

The chair added he looked forward to the council holding and organising town events, including St Winnold's on March 25, St George's Day on April 23, and the Jubilee Platinum Celebrations on June 5.

A council spokesperson added that the council is looking forward to getting a "full complement of councillors", whether this be by election or co-option.

They added an election would depend on whether residents request one, and would be confirmed by West Norfolk Council in due course.