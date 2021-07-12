Councillors to discuss motion on code of conduct

Published: 5:20 PM July 12, 2021

Councillors in Downham Market will discuss a motion that 'reminds them' of their obligations under the code of conduct.

Downham Market Town Council will hold its postponed full council meeting on Tuesday, July 13 after it called off last week's meeting due to a councillor showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Downham Market town centre, looking onto the Town Square and clock. Picture: Matthew Usher.

On the agenda to be discussed on Tuesday is a motion that says members should 'promote and maintain high standards of conduct in public life' and that they have a duty of care to council staff and a 'responsibility to work constructively with colleagues'.

It asks that councillors who have any concerns of council workings submit complaints with supporting evidence using the adopted council procedures within one month of the date of the resolution.

Borough councillor Josie Ratcliffe, who put forward the motion, said that while it "should not be necessary" it is intended to remind councillors of their obligations under the council's policies and procedures.

She added it also acts as a reminder of the "damage that can be caused when rumours and accusations are aired outside those procedures".

"Any councillor who claims there is evidence to support accusations, but deliberately withholds it, is preventing the council from following its procedures and putting right any failings that might genuinely exist.

"My intention in writing this motion was to invite all councillors to agree that appropriate procedures should not be obstructed further."

In a statement on Monday afternoon, mayor Jenny Groom said: "On becoming a town councillor for Downham Market Town Council we agree to abide by a very clear code of conduct.

The mayor of Downham Market, Jenny Groom. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"We agree to work for the community with 'selflessness, integrity, objectivity, openness, honesty and leadership' at all times."

Councillors will also discuss a motion from Jackie Westrop to join the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) campaign to call for full funding to be provided for a new build and for the case to be "fast tracked and awarded" before the Autumn spending review process. The campaign is backed by the EDP.

It said: "We call upon the Department of Health to prioritise the replacement of the QEH and treat it with the urgency it requires."