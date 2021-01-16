Covid rangers scheme will be extended after vote

Published: 7:00 AM January 16, 2021

The Covid rangers scheme in Downham Market has been extended. - Credit: Adam Harding

A Covid rangers scheme put in place in a town's market has been extended.

Downham Market Town Council voted to extend the use of Phoenix Events (East) Ltd's service on Tuesday, January 12.

A spokesperson said: "It was felt that as the pandemic was at its worst yet it would be a false economy to get rid of them.

"The mayor Becky Hayes reported they are doing an excellent job handing out sanitiser and masks free of charge and in line with the Borough Council of West Norfolk and King's Lynn it was right to keep them at the moment."

Their presence on the market will be kept under review.

Adam Harding, director of Phoenix Events (East) Ltd, said: "As we go into this next stage of lockdown are services are more important now than ever.

"Essential stalls are on the market and free masks still available and hidden disability products.

"Lots of councils are using our services and in these times when it has never been so important to follow the guidelines it is important we are out there doing all we can."