Liz Truss' Conservative Club warns of closure threat

Downham Market Conservative Club, which has warned members rising energy bills could threaten its future - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Conservative Club in Liz Truss' home town has warned members that its long term existence is "dubious".

Officials at Downham Market and Clackclose Conservative Club, in the town's Bridge Street, said that rising costs had put its future in doubt.

The warning came in the club's most recent newsletter, after an item congratulating local MP Ms Truss on her successful bid to become prime minister.

The newsletter said: "Our energy costs have risen astronomically. Last year our total energy bill was £6,540, by the end of August we had spent £17,625.

"There is no cap on business energy costs and we believe we will be lucky if we only pay £32,000 by the end of the year. (£25,460 more than last year.)

Prime minister Liz Truss on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - Credit: PA

"We have seen considerable increases in staff costs. We estimate we could be paying an additional £27,000 this year.

"It seems that our new prime minister is looking sympathetically at helping small businesses. Unless the government does something, our continued long term existence is dubious."

Since the newsletter was written, new measures have been announced to offer support to businesses facing rising energy costs.

Almost immediately after Ms Truss entered Downing Street, ministers unveiled a cap of £211 per megawatt hour (MWh) for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas - roughly a third of wholesale costs - for businesses including those in the licensed trade. It is only in place for the next six months.

Officials at the club said there was no one available to comment on whether this reprieve had changed its long term outlook.

The reaction from the hospitality industry to the measure has been mixed.

Emma McClarkin chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said it showed Ms Truss understood how critical the energy crisis had become for the trade.

"This intervention will help thousands of business owners to breathe a little easier over energy bills in the coming winter months,” she said.

But Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said operators would still struggle to cover their costs.

She added: "For many hospitality businesses this will prove too much to bear and hundreds of community assets will be shut and jobs lost unless additional support is brisk and bold."