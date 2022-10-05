News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Liz Truss' Conservative Club warns of closure threat

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:43 PM October 5, 2022
Updated: 3:45 PM October 5, 2022
Downham Conservative Club

Downham Market Conservative Club, which has warned members rising energy bills could threaten its future - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Conservative Club in Liz Truss' home town has warned members that its long term existence is "dubious".

Officials at Downham Market and Clackclose Conservative Club, in the town's Bridge Street, said that rising costs had put its future in doubt.

The warning came in the club's most recent newsletter, after an item congratulating local MP Ms Truss on her successful bid to become prime minister.

The newsletter said: "Our energy costs have risen astronomically. Last year our total energy bill was £6,540, by the end of August we had spent £17,625.

"There is no cap on business energy costs and we believe we will be lucky if we only pay £32,000 by the end of the year. (£25,460 more than last year.)

Prime minister Liz Truss

Prime minister Liz Truss on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - Credit: PA

"We have seen considerable increases in staff costs. We estimate we could be paying an additional £27,000 this year.

"It seems that our new prime minister is looking sympathetically at helping small businesses. Unless the government does something, our continued long term existence is dubious."

Most Read

  1. 1 FA tells Norfolk team not to play at home as sex offender is living nearby
  2. 2 Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business
  3. 3 School mistakenly sends out personal details to pupils
  1. 4 Police move into new station on city outskirts
  2. 5 Cheese room and deli shop to close as electricity bill quadruples
  3. 6 How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years
  4. 7 Man arrested after woman assaulted in Norfolk town
  5. 8 Asda and Argos recall products due to health risks
  6. 9 Man who exposed Jimmy Savile reveals work on another paedophile case
  7. 10 Stroll along the prom at this Norfolk seaside town in the 1960s

Since the newsletter was written, new measures have been announced to offer support to businesses facing rising energy costs.

Almost immediately after Ms Truss entered Downing Street, ministers unveiled a cap of £211 per megawatt hour (MWh) for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas - roughly a third of wholesale costs - for businesses including those in the licensed trade. It is only in place for the next six months.

Officials at the club said there was no one available to comment on whether this reprieve had changed its long term outlook.

The reaction from the hospitality industry to the measure has been mixed.

Emma McClarkin chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said it showed Ms Truss understood how critical the energy crisis had become for the trade.

"This intervention will help thousands of business owners to breathe a little easier over energy bills in the coming winter months,” she said.

But Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said operators would still struggle to cover their costs.

She added: "For many hospitality businesses this will prove too much to bear and hundreds of community assets will be shut and jobs lost unless additional support is brisk and bold."

Downham Market News

Don't Miss

Aldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Lee Curtis

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event

Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon