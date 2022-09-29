'I tried to have a little go': Delia Smith on Truss's Carrow Road visits
- Credit: Elizabeth Truss
Norwich City's Delia Smith has said she has spoken to Liz Truss twice in 20 years - one of which was to "have a little go" at her at Carrow Road.
Ms Truss, who spoke of her support of the Canaries during her leadership campaign, has recently faced questions after the Foreign Office spent £1,841 at Norwich City FC's online shop, during her time as foreign secretary.
City's joint majority shareholder Ms Smith appeared on Robert Peston's ITV show on Wednesday night where she was quizzed about politics and Ms Truss, who is MP for South West Norfolk.
Mr Peston asked Ms Smith if she knew what the spending in the Carrow Road shop was, but she replied: "I'm scratching my head."
She said she had spoken to Ms Truss twice at Norwich City matches over the past 20 years.
The fmaous TV cook said: "The first time she came I tried to have a little go, but that was before she was where she is now.
"The second time, I said 'there's so much I want to say to you, but I will let you have a day off'."
On the cost of living crisis, Ms Smith said: "With the rest of the public, I am absolutely paralytic with anxiety with everything that is going on now. It's absolutely appalling.
"We are getting almost Dickensian."