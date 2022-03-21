Controversial solar farm decision due amid objections from Broads Authority

Proposals for solar panels have sparked controversy in the Norfolk village of Aldeby. - Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

A controversial plan to build a solar farm on part of a former landfill site is being recommended for the go-ahead, despite a string of objections.

The Broads Authority is among objectors to the proposal for the 8,000 panel array - saying it would spoil a landscape "of high sensitivity".

Infinis Solar Developments wants to build the solar farm, an access road and other supporting infrastructure on 28 acres of land off Common Road in Aldeby, near Beccles.

The applicants say it would generate 4,900 megawatt hours of electricity a year, helping reduce the UK's reliance on fossil fuels.

It would be in place for 35 years, after which it would be removed and decommissioned.

The Northampton-based company scaled back an earlier proposal which would have been bigger, after initial objections, including from the Broads Authority.

The site is not within the Broads but is visible from them. And, despite the scaling back, the Broads Authority still objects.

The authority's senior planning officer Cheryl Peel said the proposal would lead to "an extensive engineered structure which would cause adverse visual effects on a landscape of high sensitivity".

Aldeby Parish Council and nine people living nearby have also objected.

They raised concerns vehicles getting to the site via Common Road and Dun Cow Road could come into conflict with pedestrians, including users of a nearby children's play area and the Sense Day Centre, which caters for people with complex needs and disabilities.

Barry Stone, Norfolk county councillor for Clavering ward, which includes the site, said the scheme had sparked controversy.

He said he supported it, but it needed to be handled sympathetically given concerns and fears of local people.

Officers at Norfolk County Council say the matter is "finely balanced" but recommend approval.

They say, while it would be visible from the Broads, the scheme would be temporary and reversible.

Officers state "great weight is given to the renewable energy the array would provide in a low-lying area of Norfolk that

would be most at risk from global heating and associated rising sea levels."

A decision will be taken by the council's planning committee on Friday (March 25).