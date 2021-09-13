55 home plan rejected - but 400 in beauty spot pushed forward

Published: 5:58 PM September 13, 2021

Councillors reject land for 55 homes for inclusion in Cromer local plan - Credit: Christopher Dean/iwitness24

Councillors rejected land for 55 homes in North Norfolk - but hundreds in a conservation area are more likely to go ahead.

North Norfolk councillors on the planning policy working party examined plans for where hundreds of homes in Cromer could go as part of the local plan, which outlines future development opportunities for an area.

Councillors were told they need to identify space for more than 600 homes in Cromer, which is listed as a large growth town.

Land adjacent to Norwich Road, which is in the area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB), was listed for 400 homes, as well as elderly people homes and sports pitches.

However, land for 55 homes on Clifton Park proved more contentious, with 91 objections received by the council - versus just six for Norwich Road.

You may also want to watch:

Residents said the area was already overdeveloped, important to wildlife and provides separation between East Runton and Cromer.

The Runtons ward councillor Sarah Butikofer called on the committee to reject the plans.

"There's a large number of people that have lobbied us because they feel passionately about this area.

"I believe if we are truly representing our communities we should be representing their views and listening to what they have to say.

"We know there isn't the pressure on these 55 houses, it can be made up in other areas."

Council officer Mark Walsham informed councillors that developments in the AONB are acceptable if they are in the public interest.

Angie Fitch-tillet warned that there have been landslips between The Runtons and Cromer and there should be no more hard surfacing in the area.

Paul Heinrich said he was broadly in support of the Norwich Road plans, but could not support Clifton Park.

The chair of the policy committee, Andrew Brown, said Clifton Park should probably be given a county wildlife site designation, limiting development on the site.

Councillors voted to include the Norwich Road space in the local plan but rejected Clifton Park.

The plans will now go before the council's cabinet.