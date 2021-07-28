News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk summer holidays activity scheme launched

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:36 PM July 28, 2021   
A new programme of activities for five to 16-year-olds across Norfolk has been launched.

Big Norfolk Holiday Fun is back for the summer after its successful Easter programme. 

The programme is made for children eligible for free school meals, with a range of free activities across Norfolk organised over the summer holidays, all available to book online. 

There is a variety of sessions available, with everything from sports and music to science and art. Children will have the chance to learn new skills, as well as receiving a free nutritious meal each day.

Spaces for activities are limited so booking is first come, first served. Details of all sessions and instructions on registration is available on the Active Norfolk website.

This programme is part of the government's Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, and is being delivered by Norfolk County Council and Active Norfolk.

