Council bosses insist plans in place to deal with cost of living pressures

Council bosses insist they have plans in place amid looming winter pressures and the cost of living impact - Credit: PA

Council bosses have insisted they are making preparations for testing times in the months ahead, amid fears over the cost of living crisis and winter pressures.

Families and organisations, including care homes, are facing pressures amid soaring energy bills.

That will coincide with the usual winter pressures Norfolk County Council has to cope with, while the impact Covid-19 will have in the coming months remains uncertain.

And Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group at County Hall, said he worried not enough preparation was being made.

But bosses at the Conservative-controlled council insist plans are being made and regular meetings held.

Mr Morphew said: "With central government so ineffectual it falls to key players in Norfolk to put plans in place.

"We already know what the challenges are - weather, fuel costs and shortages, food costs and availability, inflation and poverty and whatever Covid and the flu throw at us.

"What we don't know is just how bad it will get, but a cold winter or combination of any of the problems we know are coming could be terrible.

"I don't want to talk up the doom but I do want Norfolk to be prepared just in case."

Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Morphew called for the Norfolk Resilience Forum - made up of local councils, the emergency services and other organisations to urgently meet to discuss the issue.

But a spokesman for Norfolk County Council said weekly meetings are already taking place.

The spokesman said: "There have been, and continue to be, many internal meetings at both Norfolk County Council and the Norfolk Resilience Forum, where all the main risks that the county faces are assessed.

"It's important to note that this is an ongoing process and is not just as we are moving into the winter period."

Norfolk County Council's headquarters in Norwich - Credit: Archant

He said there are weekly meetings of a risk intelligence group, where emergency planners meet to review risks in the short, medium and long term and help shape plans and strategies.

He said there are also specific monthly risk assessment meetings and talks with the government's Department of Levelling Up, Communities and Housing were ongoing around preparedness for winter.