News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Councillors agree extra allowances for two colleagues

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 7:02 PM November 29, 2021
Norfolk County Council chamber

Norfolk County Council chamber - Credit: George Thompson

Plans to increase the number of county councillors who receive special allowances have been agreed, despite criticism from opponents.

The change, which was agreed at a Norfolk County Council meeting on Monday, means a further two members will now be eligible for special responsibility allowances (SRA).

It comes at a time when County Hall is trying to make £39m in savings.

While county councillors do not receive salaries, they are entitled to allowances - with the basic rate currently set at £10,924.

Councillors with special responsibilities, such as the leader, cabinet members, and leader of the opposition, are entitled to SRAs. Currently around 30 people receive these payments, with the amount varying depending on the role.

Under the new plans, the allowances will also be paid to those in the newly-created roles of deputy cabinet members for children's services and adult social services. Both posts will receive around £9,000 a year.

An independent panel had previously said it was too early to properly assess the two roles, and recommended a future panel should look into the total numbers receiving SRAs.

However, it did recommend the two posts be covered by the payments, which should be backdated to last May.

Most Read

  1. 1 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
  2. 2 Hopes rekindled for new £20m railway station
  3. 3 'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns home
  1. 4 Man arrested after passenger dies in Old Buckenham crash
  2. 5 Patient dies while waiting in ambulance for hospital bed
  3. 6 Plumber's plan for 'enormous' garage in his back garden rejected
  4. 7 New 4,000 home garden village idea criticised by countryside charity
  5. 8 Ongoing roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week
  6. 9 Which of the major shops are staying closed this Boxing Day?
  7. 10 Suspect identified in seafront hate attack

It also recommended:

  • Keeping the allowance for most positions at the current level
  • Setting deputy cabinet members pay at 20pc of leader's allowance
  • Considering the adoption of a policy to support parental leave for councillors
  • That the council should clarify when payments are made if a councillor leaves their post.

At the meeting, opposition councillors asked for the recommendations to be split and voted on individually but this was rejected by the chairwoman, Penny Carpenter.

The vote was approved by 43 to 11, with 10 abstentions. 

Lib Dem Lucy Shires said she was "delighted" the council was supporting parental leave but said it felt like they were being “held hostage” to accepting all the recommendations. 

Labour group leader, Steve Morphew, said that while he was broadly in support of the recommendations he rejected the need for the new deputy cabinet roles while the council needs to make at least £39m of savings.

"We have been arguing that the levels are too high.

"There have been excessive increases and we would prefer to see them cut or at least frozen," he said.

Bill Borrett, cabinet member for adult social care, said: "I do think when you start to cheapen allowances you reflect badly on all members.

"Members give up their time tirelessly to represent people who elect them."

Mr Borrett said being a cabinet member was not a "gravy train".

Speaking after the meeting Mr Morphew said he was pleased the allowances had been frozen but they should have been cut.

He said it was "insensitive" at a time when cuts were needed to add to extra cost on top.

Norfolk County Council
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tracy Lear was an exceptionally popular member of staff at Alderman Peel High School

Obituary

Obituary: Tributes after 'heart-shaped hole' is left following teaching...

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Video

Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Flooding at the Day Boat Hire in Potter Heigham caused by high waters from the River Thurne. Picture

Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk due to stormy conditions

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk could see a snowy March.

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk - but will it last?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon