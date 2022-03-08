Price of on-street parking tickets and parking permits to go up

The cost to park on-street in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn is to increase. - Credit: Archant

Drivers will have to pay more to park on the streets of Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn after an increase in the cost of pay and display tickets was agreed.

And people with parking permits will also have to pay more, after councillors agreed to hike the prices.

Members of the Norfolk Parking Partnership (NPP) Joint Committee - made up of representatives from various councils - agreed to the increases, as recommended by officers, at a meeting on Tuesday (March 8).

Councillors rejected a suggestion on-street parking charges in Norwich should be delayed for a year to allow the city centre to recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Norwich city councillor Mike Stonard. - Credit: Steve Adams

Mike Stonard, Norwich city council cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth, said it was important to keep the city centre "competitive" to protect it.

He said the increase in Norwich on-street parking charges equated to a 20pc hike - well above inflation since the last review.

He said: "Maybe an 8pc increase is justified, but 20pc seems to be excessive to me and higher than anywhere else in the county as well, which seems unfair."

But Brian Long, representing West Norfolk Council and Graham Plant, representing Great Yarmouth Borough Council, backed the increases.

Great Yarmouth borough councillor Graham Plant. - Credit: Archant

Mr Plant said: "I cannot argue that it is right that charges should go up in Yarmouth and King's Lynn and not in Norwich. We have to have a consistent view on this."

The new charges will be brought in once necessary traffic regulation orders are served.

The decision will also see tariffs automatically increase each year from next April.

What will the changes mean?

Norwich

Band A city centre on-street charges will rise from £2.50 per hour (£1.50 for the first 30 minutes, followed by 50p per 15 minutes afterwards) to £3 per hour (£1.80 for the first 30 minutes, followed by 60p per 15 minutes afterwards).

Band B will rise from £1.70 per hour (£1.10p for the first 30 minutes and 30p for each 15 minutes after that) to £2 per hour (£1.30p for the first 30 minutes and 35p for each 15 minutes after that).

Great Yarmouth

On-street pay and display parking currently costs £3 or £4.50 for up to four hours and £5 or £7.50 for four to 10 hours.

That will rise to £5 for up to four hours and £8 for four to 10 hours, at North Drive and South Beach, while for Marine Parade a new tariff and length of stay would be brought in.

King's Lynn

In King's Lynn only a small number of roads have on-street pay and display.

The free first hour will continue, but after that it will cost £3 (up to two hours) and the maximum charge of £5 (up to four hours).

Parking permits

The cost of parking permits will increase. - Credit: Archant

Annual resident and visitor permits in Yarmouth and King's Lynn will increase from £40 to £50 a year.

In Norwich permits depend on the length of vehicles. The cost of a permit for a medium length vehicle will go up from £37.20 a year to £46.50 a year.