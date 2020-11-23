School closed after coronavirus case

Published: 3:32 PM November 23, 2020 Updated: 7:21 AM November 25, 2020

A Norwich school has been completely closed due to coronavirus.

Colman Infant School has been shut for two weeks due to a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

Julie Sandford, executive headteacher of The Colman Federation, said, in a letter to parents, that: “We are working closely with the Norfolk Outbreak Management Team at Norfolk County Council and continue to be vigilant for any other cases.”

Children and staff members who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case have been sent separate letters advising them to self-isolate in line with the national guidance.

Those parents whose children are not identified as close contact do not have to self-isolate, unless they show symptoms.

And the nearby Colman Junior School, also part of the Colman Federation, has also closed to children in the Year 4 group bubbles, due to a confirmed coronavirus case.

Norwich’s Lakenham Primary School, which closed completely last week following an outbreak, remains shut, as does St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston.

At Catton Grove Primary School in Norwich the caterpillars nursery bubble is closed, with those pupils not to return to school until Friday, December 4.

Avenue Junior School in Norwich has closed Year 3 today, due to a positive Covid case being identified. The school has said it will update parents and carers after further advice from public health and the county council.

Some year groups at George White Junior School in Norwich have also been closed due to cases, while White Woman Lane Junior School in Norwich has closed to Year 4 pupils.

Last week, Norfolk’s public health director Dr Louise Smith said there were coronavirus situations, where a school had reported at least one case, in 144 Norfolk schools.

She had suggested marshals could be used outside schools to make sure pupils and parents stick to social distancing rules to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

And she told a council meeting that staff and pupils could be letting their guard down outside the classrooms.

Speaking at Norfolk County Council’s scrutiny committee meeting, Dr Smith said: “We are getting a number of reports that Covid safety and security is maintained within classrooms but is not maintained in the same way in less regulated environments including staff rooms, playgrounds and the streets around the school gate.”

The Covid support officers, which some councils have put in place, would be the “obvious potential solution” for enforcing social distancing outside the gates, she suggested.

