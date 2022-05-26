News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Tory MP has 'no more to add' following Sue Gray report

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:34 PM May 26, 2022
Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has responded to the Sue Gray report into parties at Downing Street - by saying she has “no more to add” to her previous remarks on the issue

Ms Smith had in January said she would “certainly be looking extremely closely at the [Sue Gray] inquiry”, and in February, said it was "fair to await the results" of the Sue Gray report and the Metropolitan Police investigation. 

The MP was approached for comment following the report's release on Wednesday, and she said she would be issuing a statement on her website.

But in the statement, published on Thursday, the only comment she made of the report’s content is that it “contains concerning details”. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a gathering in 10 Downing Street for the departure of a special advi

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a gathering in 10 Downing Street for the departure of a special adviser. - Credit: PA

She quoted the prime minister’s defence of his actions, which he made on Wednesday, before writing: “I’ve published extensive comments of my own for constituents to read, and have no more to add, especially as the PM has spoken for himself."

She added: "I intend to focus on the many other issues that are critical for constituents."

In Ms Smith's previous comments, she has said many constituents have written to her upset about the situation, that she "recognises people's anger", and that the prime minister has been right to apologise, but that she continues to support his leadership. 

Chloe Smith
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk seaside hotels named among the best in Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Dave and Angela Dawes from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire at a press conference at Down Hall Country House

Lifestyle | Video

Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions

Pearce Bates and Harry Rutter

Logo Icon
From Wall To Wall LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE Ep1 Monday 23rd May 2022 on ITV Pictured:

Norfolk zoo keeper abandoned as a baby reunited with mother in ITV show

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comedian Michael McIntyre in the stands before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

Michael McIntyre and Robert Rinder spotted at Carrow Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon