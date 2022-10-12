By-election to be held next week following death of councillor
Credit: Contributed
A by-election is to be held in Thorpe St Andrew next week, following the death of a long-serving councillor.
Nigel Shaw, who lived in Firtree Road in Thorpe St Andrew, died at the age of 70 in August.
Mr Shaw, who travelled across Europe as a DJ before dedicating himself to public causes, was first elected to Broadland District Council (BDC) in 2002.
A by-election will be held on Thursday, October 20, with polling stations open between 7am and 10pm.
Three candidates are on the ballot: Peter Charles Berry (Conservative), Calix Francis Eden (Labour) and Brian Michael Howe (Liberal Democrat).
On the same day, two town council by-elections will be held for the Sprowston North-East ward and Thorpe St Andrew North-West.
The candidates for Thorpe St Andrew Town Council are: Calix Eden (Labour), David Harrod (Conservative) and Brian Howe (Lib Dem).
Sprowston Town candidates are: Martin Booth (Labour), Victor Scrivens (Lib Dem) and Shayne Stork (Conservative).
Results from the three by-elections will be declared on October 21.