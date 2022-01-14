News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drug dealing concerns delay BT advertising plan

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:57 PM January 14, 2022
Updated: 2:01 PM January 14, 2022
BT Street Hubs are set to be installed across Norwich

BT Street Hubs are set to be installed across Norwich - Credit: BT

Hi-tech street advertising boards planned for Norwich have been delayed after councillors raised drug dealing concerns. 

Telecoms giant BT submitted three applications for 'street hubs' – 75inch advertising monoliths with free Wi-Fi and phone charging facilities - at sites on Plumstead Road, St Swithins Road and Brigg Street. 

The hubs, which will be replacing traditional telephone kiosks, are being rolled out across the country to mark the 100th anniversary of the UK's first phone box. 

The structures also allow people to make free phone calls and track air quality and noise.

