£1.2m boost for football, walking and cycling in Norfolk

Published: 7:52 AM December 12, 2020

Ketts Heights, a hidden gem in Thorpe Hamlet, has been earmarked for more than £300,000. - Credit: Steve Adams

Projects to get more people in Norfolk playing sport and enjoying the outdoors have been earmarked to share more than £1.2m.

New football pitches, improved walking and cycling routes and better access to a hidden Norwich gem will be provided thanks to the boost.

The money, which comes from a tax on new development called the community infrastructure levy, has been recommended to be spent on the projects by the Greater Norwich Growth Board as part of its five year infrastructure plan.

Two of the projects will see the creation of 3G artificial pitches at he Football Development Centre in Bowthorpe and at a sports hub in Brundall.

The growth board has recommended £100,000 towards the pitches at the Brundall Sports Hub and £250,000 for the full-sized 3G football pitch at the Bowthorpe centre.

Kett’s Heights - a hidden gem in Thorpe Hamlet with remarkable views of Norwich - is recommended for more than £300,000 to improve access to the site and the creation of a new habitat to improve biodiversity.

More than £200,000 is due to be spent on the Bure Valley Path, which runs from Aylsham to Hoveton and Wroxham.

That will include a new crossing over the A140 for cyclists and pedestrians, and the establishment of six circular walks.

Cyclists enjoying the Marriott's Way. Picture: Supplied by Norfolk County Council - Credit: Archant

Two existing projects on the Marriott's Way, the popular walking and cycling route from Norwich to Aylsham, will get an extra £341,000.

Andrew Proctor, chairman of The Greater Norwich Growth Board and leader of Norfolk County Council, said: "This funding will help even more people to get outdoors and enjoy what Norfolk has to offer.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Picture: NCC - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"Our county is known for the quality of our parks, countryside and coastline which is why we want to continue to invest and improve what we already have."

The board has also allocated an extra £2m to the schools capital programme, which will go towards an expansion project at Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey.

Ormiston Victory Academy at Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Final confirmation of the funding is expected when the Greater Norwich Growth Board - made up of representatives from Norwich, Broadland, South Norfolk and Norfolk councils meets in March next year.







