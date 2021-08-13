By-election triggered after another district councillor quits

Published: 4:59 PM August 13, 2021

The resignation of another Broadland district councillor has triggered another by-election. - Credit: PA

The second resignation at a Norfolk council in the space of three weeks has triggered another by-election.

Conservative Samuel Walker has stood down from his role representing Old Catton and Sprowston on Broadland District Council.

Mr Walker said he has been offered and accepted a job elsewhere in the country, so had stood down as a result.

Samuel Walker has stepped down as Broadland district councillor for Old Catton and Sprowston. - Credit: Broadland District Council

He said: "I have been offered an opportunity elsewhere in the UK and have decided to stand down.

"I am a young councillor and other options had come up which I had set aside to do my council duties.

"But I have been offered this in the past few weeks and I have accepted it."

Mr Walker had been present for seven of 11 full council meetings between February and July this year.

Most of those were held virtually, but he was present in person for the July meeting.

Mr Walker's departure follows last month's resignation of Rebecca Grattan as the district councillor for Brundall.

Rebecca Grattan, who has resigned as Broadland district councillor for Brundall, almost a year and a half after moving to Prague. - Credit: Avast

The Conservative councillor stepped down at the end of last month, nearly 18 months after she moved to Prague to take up a job with cyber security firm.

Ms Grattan had been taking part, virtually, in council meetings, which were being held online, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was recorded as present for seven of 11 full council meetings between February last year and July this year.

But another councillor - Grant Nurden - had been asked to stand in for her at meetings of Brundall Parish Council.

Ms Grattan had claimed the basic allowance for councillors, which is £4,962 a year, for the months up to her July resignation - but confirmed she will pay that back.

She said: "I am very disappointed that I am unable to continue to represent the community I love and where I have very strong connections.

"I think it is right that Broadland, and specifically my parishes, are not disadvantaged by my changed circumstances."

Dates have yet to be set for the by-elections.

Broadland District Council is controlled by the Conservatives. They have 31 councillors. The Liberal Democrats have 12, while Labour have two.

The recent resignations mean there are two vacancies.