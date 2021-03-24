Single firm to run bin collections across three Norfolk districts

Published: 8:00 AM March 24, 2021 Updated: 8:32 AM March 24, 2021

From left, Breckland Council leader Sam Chapman-Allen, King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council leader Brian Long and North Norfolk District Council environmental services portfolio holder Nigel Lloyd. The three councils have agreed a deal for waste collection services with Serco. - Credit: Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

Householders have been promised a better bin collection service as three councils join forces to bring in the same contractor.

Serco will soon be picking up rubbish across North Norfolk, Breckland and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, after the councils for the three areas negotiated a shared deal, worth £230 million over the next nine years.

The deal is several years in the making - the councils agreed to pursue a shared waste contract in 2017.

Nigel Lloyd, North Norfolk District Council's environmental services portfolio holder, said: "I am delighted that by partnering with other councils North Norfolk will be able to provide improved refuse collection services, reduce our carbon footprint and save costs for our residents.

"Brand new refuse collection trucks that incorporate lower carbon emission innovations are now on the road serving North Norfolk residents. We welcome the collaboration with Breckland and West Norfolk councils and we look forward to working with them over the duration of the contract."

North Norfolk's contract with Serco started last April, and the firm will begin collections in Breckland and west Norfolk from April this year.

Serco will also be collecting household general waste bins and recycling bins on alternate weeks, as well as offering a bulky waste collections service.

In Breckland and North Norfolk the firm will also undertake street cleaning, removal of fly-tipped materials, litter and dog bin management, and grass cutting.

Sam Chapman-Allen, Breckland Council's leader, said: "The new Serco waste contract is a great example of collaboration with our local government partners, ensuring a new deal that will deliver an even better service than we already receive, at a best-value price.

And King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council leader Brian Long added: "Working jointly has meant we can offer an improved service and take advantage of cross-district collection rounds. This drives greater efficiency and lower emissions."

The contract will see a brand-new fleet of bin collection trucks and other vehicles rolled out, which will operate across all three council areas. These will include reduced emissions and hybrid vehicles.