Distressing scenes on Broads as bird flu epidemic tightens grip on region

The chairman of the Broads Society has spoken of distressing scenes on the waterways as the local wildlife increasingly falls victim to the region's worsening bird flu epidemic.

Paul Rice said his organisation was receiving regular calls from the public about dying and dead wild birds being discovered on the river network, as the outbreak intensifies.

East Anglia is currently at the epicentre of the UK's worst-ever avian flu crisis, with 14 confirmed cases on Norfolk farms and smallholdings, tens of thousands of poultry culled, and a lockdown in place for captive flocks.

Broads Society chairman Paul Rice has raised concerns about bird flu on the Norfolk waterways

Several wild birds have also fallen victim to the virus, with a number of cases on the Broads, and Mr Rice said more help was needed to deal with this element of the outbreak.

In the last fortnight, he said the Broads Society - set up to protect and promote the waterways - had received around 30 calls about incidents, and from people asking what they should do with affected birds.

He said he was telling people to follow the advice from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), which was to not touch the creatures and to report cases to its hotline.

Landowners and public authorities are responsible for the removal and disposal of dead birds on their land, but Mr Rice said this was not always practical on the Broads and that more guidance was needed on how other organisations might be able to help.

"There should be contingency measures in place to deal with this. If it means calling in volunteers we would do it, the offer is there.

"I'm sure other groups and boatyards would help, just give us the PPE and the training."

Birds at Barton Broad

He suggested an online form to be set up where the public could report any ill or dead bird, similar to reporting potholes to local authorities.

He said he was aware of 'hotspots' on the River Thurne, at Ludham Bridge and at Wroxham and Hoveton. At Potter Heigham alone, at least 15 swans are known to have died, while Mr Rice saw two dead swans at Horning this week.

"One lady in Repps called me to report a dead bird on the frontage of the river next to her house. I can only give her the guidelines that Defra have given us," He added.

"She called me again because she gets her rubbish taken away by barge and they can't put it on there because it would contaminate everything. But there is nothing I can do."

The UK Health Security Agency advises that the risk to public health is very low.

Defra advises not to touch dead or visibly sick birds and to report any to report cases on 03459 33 55 77.