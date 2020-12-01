News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Archaeologists to investigate site of 100 home development

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 3:49 PM December 1, 2020   
100 homes could be built on land behind Westfield Lane, Westfield Road and the Rash's Green Industrial Estate, Toftwood near Dereham.

100 homes could be built on land behind Westfield Lane, Westfield Road and the Rash's Green Industrial Estate, Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Archaeologists are set to dig 32 trenches at the site of a 100-home development in a mid Norfolk market town.

A team of archaeologists has been called to investigate land behind 35-61 Westfield Road, Dereham, where 100 new homes are set to be built by Persimmon Homes.

Although no known monuments or find-spots are located within the development area, finds of prehistoric, Roman and medieval artifacts have been recorded nearby, meaning investigation is needed.

Land at Westfield Road in Dereham, in 2018.

Land at Westfield Road in Dereham, in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

In the written scheme of investigation sent to Breckland Council on behalf of Witham Archeology, it says: "Finds of prehistoric date recovered from surrounding fields include a Neolithic polished greenstone axe head found at Old Hall whilst an early Neolithic/Late Bronze Age flint flake was found in the vicinity of Yaxham Bridge, at least 500m to the south-east.

"A bronze age pegged and socketed copper alloy spearhead was found at Potter’s Fe, west of the proposed development."

You may also want to watch:

As part of the investigation, the archeologists plan to dig 32 trenches, each measuring 30m long and 1.8m wide.

Once the project is completed a report will be deposited with Norfolk County Council Museum Service.

