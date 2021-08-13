Bid for £2.5m for more Norfolk cycle lanes and crossings

Published: 1:31 PM August 13, 2021

New cycle lanes could be created if a bid for government cash succeeds. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New cycle lanes, crossings and footpath improvements could be created across Norfolk if a bid for £2.5m of government cash succeeds.

Norfolk County Council has asked the government for the money from the active travel fund, set up during the pandemic to encourage people to walk and cycle.

The council has submitted a bid for money to pay for a string of projects, including:

£450,000 to improve footpaths between Dersingham and Ingoldisthorpe.

£595,000 for a new cycle lane and zebra crossing at Mile Cross Road in Norwich.

A new £235,000 toucan crossing in Hamburg Way in King's Lynn.

A new £150,000 cycle lane in Great Yarmouth's Jellicoe Road and £180,000 for lanes in Middleton Road.

£300,000 for "shared use facilities" in Holt Road, Horsford. Schoolchildren have been petitioning for cycle lanes there.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure said: “Bearing in mind changes in people’s travel habits during the global pandemic, this is an opportune time to encourage more people to switch journeys to walking or cycling.

“Both have seen significant growth in recent years and research has shown this can improve health, cut traffic congestion, improve air quality, support the local economy and help combat climate change.

“We’ve already seen significant government investment in Norfolk to encourage this shift.

"Rather than putting in temporary pop-up cycle lanes our focus is on delivering well-designed permanent infrastructure which strategically supports the development of local walking and cycling plans across the county."

In previous tranches the council received just over £1.4m in capital cash and some £300,000 in revenue money.

The first trance cash was used on schemes to make it easier for people to social distance in towns and Norwich, including the first changes in St Benedicts Street.

The money in the second tranche was used for a new crossing in Gayton Road in King's Lynn and will pay for cycle lane changes in St Williams Way in Thorpe St Andrew.

Part of it will also be used on the Connecting the Norwich Lanes scheme, which could see the temporary changes in St Benedicts Street and Exchange Street made permanent.