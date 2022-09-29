Details of A47 dualling work still unclear amid legal challenge uncertainty

The dualling of the A47 between Easton and North Tuddenham has been granted permission - Credit: National Highways

Detail of exactly when work will start in earnest on two multi-million pound schemes to dual parts of the A47 is still not being revealed - because of legal challenges against the schemes.

Consent for the dualling of five-and-a-half miles between Easton and North Tuddenham and 1.6 miles from Blofield to North Burlingham was granted by the government over the summer.

National Highways, the government-owned company behind the work, has said it hopes to start most of the work on the schemes early next year.

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton - Credit: National Highways

But environmentalists are claiming the Department for Transport's (DfT) decisions were unlawful and are hoping to get permission to challenge them in the High Court.

A series of drop-in events are being held where people can ask officers from National Highways about the schemes.

About 50 people attended a drop-in event at Norwich Camping and Leisure in Blofield on Tuesday, with a smaller number on Wednesday.

But, amid the uncertainty over whether those challenges will be heard, officers are not in a position to give exact details about when work will start and what disruption drivers and communities will face when it does.

Further events will take place as follows:

Thursday (September 29): Tesco in Ipswich Road, Norwich, from 1pm to 8pm

Thursday, October 6: Sainsbury's Longwater, William Frost Way, New Costessey, from 1pm to 8pm

Friday, October 7: Waitrose Cringleford, Church Lane, Eaton Centre, 10am to 6pm

Saturday, October 8: Tesco Dereham, Kingston Road, Dereham, 10am to 6pm

Tuesday, November 15: Co-op Acle, Norwich Road, Acle, 8am to 4pm

Wednesday, November 30: Waitrose Wymondham, Norwich Road, Wymondham, 8am to 4pm

Friday, December 2: Hay Hill, Haymarket, Norwich, 8am to 5pm

Friday, December 9: Castle Quarter Shopping Centre, Castle Meadow, Norwich, 9am to 6pm

Monday, January 16: Chantry Place, St Stephens Street, Norwich 9am to 6pm

The Easton to North Tuddenham scheme, which will cost £200m, includes two new junctions at the Wood Lane/Berry's Lane and Norwich Road/Blind Lane junctions, along with the removal of Easton roundabout.

There would also be four new bridges and road closures.

The A47 will be dualled between Blofield and North Burlingham - Credit: National Highways

The £90m Blofield to North Burlingham scheme will see the existing single-lane section replaced with a new two-lane dual carriageway, 70m south of the existing road.

It also includes a new bridge to connect Blofield and North Burlingham.