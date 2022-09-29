Details of A47 dualling work still unclear amid legal challenge uncertainty
- Credit: National Highways
Detail of exactly when work will start in earnest on two multi-million pound schemes to dual parts of the A47 is still not being revealed - because of legal challenges against the schemes.
Consent for the dualling of five-and-a-half miles between Easton and North Tuddenham and 1.6 miles from Blofield to North Burlingham was granted by the government over the summer.
National Highways, the government-owned company behind the work, has said it hopes to start most of the work on the schemes early next year.
But environmentalists are claiming the Department for Transport's (DfT) decisions were unlawful and are hoping to get permission to challenge them in the High Court.
A series of drop-in events are being held where people can ask officers from National Highways about the schemes.
About 50 people attended a drop-in event at Norwich Camping and Leisure in Blofield on Tuesday, with a smaller number on Wednesday.
But, amid the uncertainty over whether those challenges will be heard, officers are not in a position to give exact details about when work will start and what disruption drivers and communities will face when it does.
Further events will take place as follows:
Thursday (September 29): Tesco in Ipswich Road, Norwich, from 1pm to 8pm
Thursday, October 6: Sainsbury's Longwater, William Frost Way, New Costessey, from 1pm to 8pm
Friday, October 7: Waitrose Cringleford, Church Lane, Eaton Centre, 10am to 6pm
Saturday, October 8: Tesco Dereham, Kingston Road, Dereham, 10am to 6pm
Tuesday, November 15: Co-op Acle, Norwich Road, Acle, 8am to 4pm
Wednesday, November 30: Waitrose Wymondham, Norwich Road, Wymondham, 8am to 4pm
Friday, December 2: Hay Hill, Haymarket, Norwich, 8am to 5pm
Friday, December 9: Castle Quarter Shopping Centre, Castle Meadow, Norwich, 9am to 6pm
Monday, January 16: Chantry Place, St Stephens Street, Norwich 9am to 6pm
The Easton to North Tuddenham scheme, which will cost £200m, includes two new junctions at the Wood Lane/Berry's Lane and Norwich Road/Blind Lane junctions, along with the removal of Easton roundabout.
There would also be four new bridges and road closures.
The £90m Blofield to North Burlingham scheme will see the existing single-lane section replaced with a new two-lane dual carriageway, 70m south of the existing road.
It also includes a new bridge to connect Blofield and North Burlingham.