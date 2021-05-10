Council releases £200,000 to fund apprenticeship salaries

Published: 2:56 PM May 10, 2021

North Norfolk District Council is doing an IT upgrade, meaning its local search departmet is closed for several weeks. Pic: EDP - Credit: Archant

Councillors have agreed to use reserves to fund apprenticeship salaries.

At a meeting of the North Norfolk District Council cabinet on Monday, councillors agreed to use £200,000 from the delivery plan reserves to fund the scheme.

A report to councillors said: “This will enable the council to continue to grow its apprenticeship offer, investing in the futures of our young people and ensuring that the council continues to develop and grow the skills that the organisation needs now and in the future.”

The chair of the cabinet committee, Sarah Butikofer, said: “It’s good to see that the council can continue to provide apprenticeships and also help those already within our organisation to turn train and get further qualifications and then be able to move on to other roles in the council.”

Councillor John Toye said it shows the council is a "good employer".

You may also want to watch:

The release of funds was unanimously agreed.