7 local artists who take inspiration from the Norfolk landscape

Published: 7:00 AM February 13, 2021

The landscape around us is a timeless inspiration for artists of every form, so it is no surprise that our glorious Norfolk is a repeated subject matter for its creatives.

Whether depicted in the traditional forms of John Sell Cotman and John Crome, or in a modern, more abstract way, the Norfolk landscape has been twisted and transformed into a sight to suit every eye.

Peter Baldwin

The Rise by Peter Baldwin, looking over Beeston Bump. - Credit: Peter Baldwin

Peter Baldwin's oil paintings are mostly situated by the sea, often looking on at people in a moment. His use of vibrant colours and soft, abstracted shapes take from modernist practice and give a dream-like quality to his work.

His paintings make the viewer feel like a quiet and passive onlooker, watching people in fleeting moments frozen in motion.

Mr Baldwin said: "My landscapes often engage in implied narratives and cryptic symbols, the sense of a transformative experience in terms of a walk to the top of the hill and surveying the seven hills, which like Rome surrounds Sheringham, or the experience of flying around the cliffs in a hang glider seems to imply a poetic and romantic experience."

Website: peterbaldwinartist.co.uk

Tor Falcon

Beeston Beck on Sheringham Common, September 2018, by Tor Falcon. - Credit: Tor Falcon/Pete Huggins

Tor Falcon is best known for her Rivers of Norfolk series, which sees her follow and document 40 of Norfolk's rivers from source to mouth. The result is an extensive overview of the land we inhabit, of the river systems which are such an important part of our physical landscape and industrial history.

Ms Falcon said: "Walking is the basic human act of belonging on, and experiencing this planet."

Her artistic process sees her go out with pastels and paper and walk. While walking, she pays attention to the smallest changes in the land, heightening this observation with drawing.

Website: torfalcon.co.uk

Instagram: @torfalcon

Vanessa Lubach

Windswept Trees at Cley-next-the-Sea, by Vanessa Lubach. - Credit: Vanessa Lubach

Vanessa Lubach's multi-layered linocuts, created in her garden studio in Norwich using a Harry F Rochat Albion Press, are a detailed and in depth study of the Norfolk landscape. Her use of layers and organic shapes make the viewer feel like they are walking through the land portrayed within the image.

Website: vanessalubach.co.uk

Instagram: @vanessalubach

Rob Barnes

Swallows Returning, by Rob Barnes. - Credit: Rob Barnes

Rob Barnes' linocuts are inspired by the marshes and fields on his doorstep and the life within them, working with themes of light and shadow.

He said: "Sometimes it is a barn-owl in the field at the bottom of our garden, sometimes a Muntjac or Water Deer chasing across the fields. The watery east light and magnificent skies in Norfolk are also inspiring."

The bold, fluid shapes and bright, dense tones within Mr Barnes' work create a feeling which encapsulates the magic within the Norfolk landscape and make you feel the way you would on a perfect day spent in nature.

Website: robbarnesart.co.uk

Sarah Bays

Reflection II, by Sarah Bays. - Credit: Sarah Bays

Sarah Bays' works with a remembered landscape, building up her etchings from this initial starting point. Like many artists, the life and land which surrounds her are the starting points for her works.

Website: sarahbays.co.uk

Malca Schotten

Blickling Woods, by Malca Schotten. - Credit: Malca Schotten

Malca Schotten works from her studio in Norwich, creating images which reflect a feeling and emotion that comes from the landscape portrayed. Her work is about "colour, shape and form", practicing in charcoal and pastel from snapshots, quick sketches and memory.

She said: "It's about creating an image, not that is true to the landscape I've seen, but more as a way of capturing the excitement."

Website: malcaschotten.net

Instagram: @malcaschotten

Gill Levin

Trees Remembered, by Gill Levin. - Credit: Gill Levin

When Gill Levin relocated to Norfolk from London, she was struck by the landscape and expansive skies, which became her inspiration for the next 40 years, "fascinated by the spaces between lines". She paints thinly with oil paints, using a watercolour technique to replicate the light within the landscapes she depicts.

Website: gilllevin.wordpress.com