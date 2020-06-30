Search

Advanced search

Town centre bank closes as worker is diagnosed with coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:58 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 30 June 2020

Lloyds Bank in Lowestoft, which has temporarily closed. Pictures: Mick Howes

Lloyds Bank in Lowestoft, which has temporarily closed. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

A town centre bank has temporarily closed after a staff member was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Lloyds Bank in Lowestoft, which has temporarily closed. Pictures: Mick Howes Lloyds Bank in Lowestoft, which has temporarily closed. Pictures: Mick Howes

Lloyds Bank, in Lowestoft town centre, has closed to allow the branch to be cleaned after “a colleague was affected by the virus.”

A sign was installed at the front of the branch on London Road North on Monday, June 29, to inform customers that the bank was shut, and it would only reopen “as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Some staff members have also been told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

A Lloyds Bank spokesman said: “We have temporarily closed our Lowestoft branch to allow for the building to be cleaned, after a colleague was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Lloyds Bank in Lowestoft, which has temporarily closed. Pictures: Mick Howes Lloyds Bank in Lowestoft, which has temporarily closed. Pictures: Mick Howes

“Our priority is the wellbeing of our colleagues and customers.

You may also want to watch:

“We will continue to follow Government guidance, and have taken the precautionary steps to advise some colleagues to self-isolate.

“We will re-open the branch at the appropriate time.”

The poster states: “Supporting our customers during the coronavirus outbreak. We’ve closed this branch as we’ve had a colleague/customer affected by the virus.

“We’ll reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“If you’ve visited this branch recently please visit: www.gov.uk/coronavirus for advice on how to best look after yourself.”

Customers are being encouraged to bank online through Internet or Mobile Banking, or to do “your everyday banking at your local Post Office.”

Alternatively, customers can visit Lloyds Bank branches nearby at Beccles Exchange Square or Market Place, Gorleston.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dozens of new homes in Norfolk village refused due to health and crime concerns

Planning applications submitted to west Norfolk council to build 46 houses on Back Street in Gayton have been refused. Picture: Google

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli. Picture: Steve Adams

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police investigating death of woman in Norfolk

Police investigating death of women in her 40s at St Nicholas Close property. Photo: PA Wire

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police cordon off area after man found dead inside van

Police have cordoned off an area around Fremantle Road after a man was found dead inside a van yesterday evening. Photo: Google

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

Dozens of new homes in Norfolk village refused due to health and crime concerns

Planning applications submitted to west Norfolk council to build 46 houses on Back Street in Gayton have been refused. Picture: Google

PRESSER LIVE: Arsenal v Norwich City - Cantwell fit. Rupp, Aarons, Idah doubts

Lukas Rupp suffered a hip problem in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd