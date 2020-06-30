Town centre bank closes as worker is diagnosed with coronavirus

Lloyds Bank in Lowestoft, which has temporarily closed. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

A town centre bank has temporarily closed after a staff member was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Lloyds Bank, in Lowestoft town centre, has closed to allow the branch to be cleaned after “a colleague was affected by the virus.”

A sign was installed at the front of the branch on London Road North on Monday, June 29, to inform customers that the bank was shut, and it would only reopen “as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Some staff members have also been told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

A Lloyds Bank spokesman said: “We have temporarily closed our Lowestoft branch to allow for the building to be cleaned, after a colleague was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Our priority is the wellbeing of our colleagues and customers.

“We will continue to follow Government guidance, and have taken the precautionary steps to advise some colleagues to self-isolate.

“We will re-open the branch at the appropriate time.”

The poster states: “Supporting our customers during the coronavirus outbreak. We’ve closed this branch as we’ve had a colleague/customer affected by the virus.

“We’ll reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“If you’ve visited this branch recently please visit: www.gov.uk/coronavirus for advice on how to best look after yourself.”

Customers are being encouraged to bank online through Internet or Mobile Banking, or to do “your everyday banking at your local Post Office.”

Alternatively, customers can visit Lloyds Bank branches nearby at Beccles Exchange Square or Market Place, Gorleston.