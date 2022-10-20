In full: Liz Truss' statement as she resigns as prime minister

Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation as prime minister - Credit: PA

Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister just 44 days after taking over from Boris Johnson.

The South West Norfolk MP made the announcement on the steps of Downing Street after meeting with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, which oversees the election of Conservative leaders.

Her resignation makes her the shortest serving prime minister in British history.

In her statement outside, Ms Truss said: "I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability.

"Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.

"Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent.

"And our country had been held back for too long by low economic growth.

"I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this.

"We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance.

"And we set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy – that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

"I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.

"I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party.

"This morning I met the Chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady.

"We have agreed there will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week.

"This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.

"I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen.

"Thank you."