‘Try us first’ - furniture shop owners’ plea to swap online giants for local traders

Terry Hills (left) and Jamie McGuffog of Living in Paradise and Beds of Paradise in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

The owners of a bed and furniture shop say swapping online giants for local traders keeps the high street alive and boosts communities’ mental health.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Terry Hills (left) and Jamie McGuffog of Living in Paradise and Beds of Paradise in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain Terry Hills (left) and Jamie McGuffog of Living in Paradise and Beds of Paradise in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Jamie McGuffog and Terry Hills, of Living in Paradise and Beds of Paradise in Downham Market, have urged people to “shop local first” to support businesses like theirs.

The pair said it is a misconception that bigger retailers are cheaper, with people often overlooking them as a result, and added that shoppers did not need to travel far to get what they need.

Mr McGuffog said: “We have a lot of loyal and repeat customers and I think a lot of people are shopping closer to home.

“A lot of customers think the big boys are cheaper when actually they can get stuff here at a competitive price.”

Living in Paradise on High Street in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain Living in Paradise on High Street in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

They said footfall had dropped again in the last month following a “crazy” period between June and August, but that ticket prices have, on the whole, risen, with more people spending larger sums of money.

During lockdown trade had been “buoyant”, the duo said, as more people spent time at home, and turned to redecorating and carrying out projects around the house.

Mr McGuffog said: ”We sell online and found a lot of people look at our website and then come in to check the products.

“The website has been a big help, as you can go online and check prices.”

Living in Paradise on High Street in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain Living in Paradise on High Street in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

He said towns risked losing independent shops if people did not support the local economy.

He added: “The sad thing is it won’t be until it’s too late, if our two shops went it will have a massive impact on the town.

“This is the largest shop on the High Street and it wouldn’t do the town any good, people will then have to shop in another town.

“We think our service is second to none, we like to have fun but ultimately we’re very professional and we look after our customers.

Living in Paradise on High Street in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain Living in Paradise on High Street in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

“Our store is concentrated down to best selling models and people are pleasantly surprised by the prices and choice.

“You also get the atmosphere here, it’s more personal and you make friends and you get the same team, it’s us who deal with service requests.”

He added: “Shop local first, try us first before going to the big shops.

“We’re on your doorsteps and it’s probably cheaper. I do always wonder how many [customers] lose as they don’t come here first.”

Beds of Paradise on Paradise Road in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain Beds of Paradise on Paradise Road in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

The business, which sells beds, furniture and accessories, has been serving the local area for around 11 years, starting as a bed shop on Paradise Road before expanding onto High Street seven years ago.

Mr Hills, who said the business employs four members of staff, said: “Our accessories are quirky and different and not boring, it’s not something you’re going to see in a big giant.

You may also want to watch:

“We have a range of things and you have a choice of fabrics and colours.

Living in Paradise in Downham Market. Picture: Jamie McGuffog Living in Paradise in Downham Market. Picture: Jamie McGuffog

“A shop like this is important for mental health, you might get someone who is trapped in a house and we might be the first people you see.

“Hopefully people come in and when they leave the shop they feel happy. That’s our job - to make the experience really nice.

“We had people come in after lockdown and they were nervous to look around but you put them at ease.

“At the moment it’s just a diet of misery but shopping is a tool that helps your mental health I feel.”

Living in Paradise in Downham Market. Picture: Jamie McGuffog Living in Paradise in Downham Market. Picture: Jamie McGuffog

Our Shop Local campaign is a use-it-or-lose-it plea to shoppers to support traders closer to home, to both keep more money in our local economy and give our high streets a boost.

We’re encouraging residents to spend in local shops, whether in store or on the web.

Beds of Paradise in Downham Market. Picture: Jamie McGuffog Beds of Paradise in Downham Market. Picture: Jamie McGuffog