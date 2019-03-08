Search

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

PUBLISHED: 08:17 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 06 May 2019

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tens of thousands of Canary fans will be turning Norwich yellow and green as they celebrate the incredible promotion to the Premier League.

Dozens of people clad in Norwich City scarves, hats and T-shirts descended to City Hall this morning to secure prime positions ahead of the opening event.

Players and staff will step out onto the balcony for interviews with sports presenter Jake Humphrey from 9.30am.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

Barricades have been placed along the route of the celebratory parade bus which will take players from Theatre Street from 11am to Red Lion Street, Upper King Street, Tombland and Palace Street.

MORE: Full list of road closures for the Norwich City promotion parade

MORE: Don't rain on our parade - 50pc chance of rain for Norwich City promotion party

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. Lynda Powley. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. Lynda Powley. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. Nevaeh Champion, six, and her brother, Ashton, nine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. Nevaeh Champion, six, and her brother, Ashton, nine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City fans hold up a banner that says it all, as their club earns promotion back to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesNorwich City fans hold up a banner that says it all, as their club earns promotion back to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The City Hall lions dressed in the Norwich City scarf for the celebration parade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe City Hall lions dressed in the Norwich City scarf for the celebration parade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Bobby Anderson, seven, and his brother, Harry, 11; Mia Finnemore, nine, and her brother, Dayton, 13. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Bobby Anderson, seven, and his brother, Harry, 11; Mia Finnemore, nine, and her brother, Dayton, 13. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A dignity on the balcony of City Hall during the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019A dignity on the balcony of City Hall during the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

A dignity on the balcony of City Hall during the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019A dignity on the balcony of City Hall during the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Norwich CityÕs sporting director Stuart Webber during the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019Norwich CityÕs sporting director Stuart Webber during the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Norwich City awaits the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019Norwich City awaits the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Norwich City fans await the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019Norwich City fans await the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Norwich City fans await the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019Norwich City fans await the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Norwich City fans await the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019Norwich City fans await the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

X during the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019X during the Norwich City Victory Parade at Norwich City Centre, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

