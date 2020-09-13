Search

Advanced search

Revellers enjoy live music and sunshine at Wild Fields Festival

PUBLISHED: 06:00 14 September 2020

Day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Archant 2020

Live music fans have enjoyed a socially distanced festival held at the Norfolk Showground.

Day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle BoodenDay 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

More than 30 artists performed at Wild Fields Festival which took place on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13.

The two-day event was an incarnation of the successful Wild Paths Festival which had been forced to cancel due to coronavirus.

Day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle BoodenDay 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

The inaugural Wild Paths Festival was held last year at 23 city venues over four days with 200 acts.

Both events are the brain child of Ben Street, 33, the former drummer in a band called Coasts who performed at festivals across the world including Coachella and Glastonbury.

Olivia Dean performing on day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle BoodenOlivia Dean performing on day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Among artists who performed at Wild Fields Festival, were Another Sky, Olivia Dean, Lauran Hibberd and Indoor Pets.

On Saturday, the headliners were Gengahr, a critically acclaimed four-piece from Stoke Newington in London.

Day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle BoodenDay 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

KOKOROKO, a female led Afrobeat eight-piece band also from the capital, took the top billing on Sunday.

Day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle BoodenDay 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

They were joined on the main stage by local artists including Maya Law, The Islas and Nebula Sun.

Acts who performed on the second stage over the weekend included Molly Willis, Gail, Emily Parrish, Gracie, Sam Eagle, Freya Roy, Charlotte Ware and Olly Davies.

Day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle BoodenDay 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mr Street had previously told this newspaper: “I think wherever you situate an event you should champion the music around it and Norwich has an undiscovered music scene - around 60pc of acts will be local.”

“We were overwhelmed with the feedback for Wild Paths and had almost 4,000 people attend, so it gave us the confidence to push on and do Wild Fields.”

Maya Law performing on day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle BoodenMaya Law performing on day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

As well as a jam-packed line-up, festival goers were treated to a host of delicious food and drink stalls.

They included The Cabin, a Cromer based taco shop, Honest Kitchen, a company in Norwich which focuses on healthy food and Elsie’s Pizza, a family run mobile wood fired pizza catering company from Norwich.

Olivia Dean performing on day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle BoodenOlivia Dean performing on day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Audiences were kept safe with roped off zones spaced two metres apart for groups of up to six and marshalled queues for the food stalls, bars and toilets.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘We’re concerned about Christmas’ - How large families are being hit by new ‘rule of six’

Karen Wilton and her family of 12, will no longer all be able to meet up in the same place from Monday September 14, when new restirctions on social gatherings come into force in England. Picture: Karen Wilton

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

Keeper ‘devastated’ by horrific double leg-break injury

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton at Dereham over the weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

One of the largest temples in Roman Britain discovered near Norwich

A reconstuction painting of the Roman temple found at Caistor St Edmund. Picture: Jenny Press

Woman, 29, missing for eight days found in Worcestershire

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2, has been found by police. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘We’re concerned about Christmas’ - How large families are being hit by new ‘rule of six’

Karen Wilton and her family of 12, will no longer all be able to meet up in the same place from Monday September 14, when new restirctions on social gatherings come into force in England. Picture: Karen Wilton

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

Keeper ‘devastated’ by horrific double leg-break injury

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton at Dereham over the weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

One of the largest temples in Roman Britain discovered near Norwich

A reconstuction painting of the Roman temple found at Caistor St Edmund. Picture: Jenny Press

Woman, 29, missing for eight days found in Worcestershire

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2, has been found by police. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six things from Norwich City’s thoroughly satisfying win at Huddersfield

Adam Idah is congratulated at full-time at Huddersfield by City colleagues, from left, Kieran Dowell, Onel Hernandez and Todd Cantwell Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Award for city charity working to improve prisoners’ mental health

Simon Thomas at the Norfolk Sports Awards 2016. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Revellers enjoy live music and sunshine at Wild Fields Festival

Day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

RSPB warns areas like the Wash need urgent protection

The RSPB Nature Reserve at Snettisham, which is part of The Wash. Picture: Matthew Usher

With the new rule of six law about to come into force are you ready?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 8, 2020. In the statement, he said: Todays ONS figures show that the weekly coronavirus deaths have dropped to their lowest number since mid-March and the latest daily number of recorded deaths is three. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Wire