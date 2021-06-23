Published: 11:42 AM June 23, 2021

The inquest has opened into the death of a woman whose body was found after a fire in a house in Gorleston.

Linda Hood, 68, was found dead inside her home on Cherwell Way on June 11, with inquiries later leading detectives to treat the case as murder.

At the opening of the inquest, heard at Norfolk Coroners Court on Wednesday (June 23), area coroner Yvonne Blake said that the cause of death was compression to the neck.

Scenes of crime officer in the garden of property in Gorleston where Linda Hood was found dead following a fire. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

She said Ms Hood was born in Norwich and was a retired caterer.

The hearing was then adjourned for a pre-inquest review listed for December 3.

So far, detectives investigating the murder have arrested two men in their 50s from the Gorleston area.

The first was released on bail and the second was released under investigation.

On the morning Ms Hood's body was found, officers had been called to assist Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a fire at her home.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can visit mipp.police.uk/operation/363720N69-PO1 or contact DCI Phill Gray on 101 quoting Operation Osgood.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



