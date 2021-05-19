Lightning strike sets shed on fire

Published: 6:41 PM May 19, 2021

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Norfolk.

A lightning strike from a thunderstorm has caused a shed fire in a Norfolk town.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a shed fire on Keene Road in Kings Lynn just before 4pm on May 19, after a bolt of lightning struck it.

Two fire engines from King's Lynn South and King's Lynn North attended the fire and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main and hose reel jets along with a hydrant to put out the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots and crews left the scene at 4.49pm.

Parts of Norfolk including Norwich, King's Lynn, Swaffham, and Dereham were hit by electric storms today, with Weatherquest predicting the weather to "gradually die out" across eastern Britain overnight.

Clear skies are developing over England for a time before cloud spreads in from the west, ahead of rain pushing across south west England.