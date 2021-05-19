News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Lightning strike sets shed on fire

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 6:41 PM May 19, 2021   
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Norfolk. Photo: Archant

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Norfolk. Photo: Archant - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2002

A lightning strike from a thunderstorm has caused a shed fire in a Norfolk town.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a shed fire on Keene Road in Kings Lynn just before 4pm on May 19,  after a bolt of lightning struck it.

Two fire engines from King's Lynn South and King's Lynn North attended the fire and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main and hose reel jets along with a hydrant to put out the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots and crews left the scene at 4.49pm.

Parts of Norfolk including Norwich, King's Lynn, Swaffham, and Dereham were hit by electric storms today, with Weatherquest predicting the weather to "gradually die out" across eastern Britain overnight.

You may also want to watch:

Clear skies are developing over England for a time before cloud spreads in from the west, ahead of rain pushing across south west England.

Most Read

  1. 1 Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000
  2. 2 'Bitter pill to swallow': Landlord's anger after drinkers sneak in booze
  3. 3 Should second homers be banned from buying new Norfolk homes?
  1. 4 See inside former pub as luxury flats nearly finished
  2. 5 Man drowned after drifting out onto lake on air bed
  3. 6 Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction
  4. 7 95mph driver hides in McDonald's toilet after police chase
  5. 8 Drama as burger bar fire spreads to chip shop
  6. 9 Dispute rages over bid to move car park from eroding clifftop
  7. 10 'Major damage' as car collides with Starbucks on A47
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Norfolk Weather
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lord Wesley Pestano and Lady Lucinda Perry

Top of the Pops dancer, Octopussy star and 'Lord' settles in Norfolk

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Senior man smiling outside

Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes

Charles Bliss

Author Picture Icon
It is understood jars of pasta sauce were thrown at a woman at the Sainsbury's store in Costessey.

Norfolk Live

Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Heavy rainfall is forecast for Norfolk. Pic: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk Weather

Heavy downpours and strong winds to batter Norfolk

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus