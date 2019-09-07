Search

Advanced search

Cold War fighter remains found in Norfolk farmyard

07 September, 2019 - 06:15
One of the Lightning cockpits found on a Norfolk farm Picture: Carl Lamb

One of the Lightning cockpits found on a Norfolk farm Picture: Carl Lamb

Archant

Hidden in a corner of a farmyard, they were once in the vanguard of our nation's defence.

Lightnings line up at Coltishall Picture: ArchantLightnings line up at Coltishall Picture: Archant

The remains of two Cold War Lightning fighter aircraft have been discovered in Norfolk.

The jets, namesakes of the RAF's current F-35 stealth bomber, defended our air space through the Cold War from the 1960s until, they were scrapped in late 1980s.

Now company director Carl Lamb has tracked down a pair of cockpits at Brisley, near Fakenham - a few miles from the warplanes' former base at RAF Coltishall.

Mr Lamb, formerly a fighter controller based at RAF Neatishead and now a director of Norwich-based financial advisors Smith and Pinching, said: "It's a long story, it was a bit of detective work that tracked them down.

One of the 1,500mph jets takes to the sky Picture: ArchantOne of the 1,500mph jets takes to the sky Picture: Archant

"Twenty years ago, when the RAF scrapped the Lightning and was cutting them up, he had the foresight to buy the two cockpits." While the Lightning was a single-seater fighter, Mr Lamb said one of the cockpits was a rare two-seater version from an aircraft used for training pilots, of which less than 15 were built.

He said he planned to take them to what is now an air defence museum at Neatishead, near Wroxham, where they will be restored with the help of volunteers.

"We're putting out a call to arms for volunteers who worked on the Lightning fleet to come forward and help us restore them," said Mr Lamb.

One of the cockpits has been left open to the elements, while the other is covered by a tarpaulin.

A trio of planes take off Picture: ArchantA trio of planes take off Picture: Archant

The English Electric Lightning, which came into service in the 1960s, was the first British fighter which could fly at Mach 2 - twice the speed of sound, or just over 1,500mph.

It was conceived as an interceptor which would defend UK airfields from supersonic Soviet bombers.

"It was world-beating when it came into service," said Mr Lamb. "There was nothing to beat it."

A Lightning could take off from Coltishall and climb to 35,000ft in less than three minutes. Pilots described flying it as being strapped to a rocket.

Lightning crews return from a sortie at Coltishall Picture: ArchantLightning crews return from a sortie at Coltishall Picture: Archant

The first aircraft arrived at the Norfolk base in December 1959. The last Lightnings left in 1974, when they were replaced by the Jaguar.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

First look inside Norwich pub following £130,000 makeover

Landlords Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are preparing to reopen The Wildman in Norwich after a major refurbishment. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Love Island star reschedules appearance at nightclub

Molly-Mae has cancelled her scheduled appearance at Ocean Room in Gorleston. Credit: ITV Plc

Why has Norwich been classed as a town by the government?

Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Jeremy Corbyn set to visit Norwich today

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, on a previous visit to Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Calling all stattos: Your chance to win a Norwich City statistics bible

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the Barclay End at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/08/2019

Hundreds expected to gather at City Hall again for rally against parliament shutdown

The Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Lead thefts at Norfolk churches halve after launch of innovative scheme

Roof Alarm Scheme: From left to right: DC Andy Brown, The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham James, Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk Lorne Green and The Revd Canon Tony Billett. Picture: Diocese of Norwich.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists