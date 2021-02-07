Radio station left struggling amid Covid pandemic given lifeline grant
- Credit: South Norfolk Council
A local radio station has been handed a lifeline grant as it continues to hurdle the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
Diss-based Park Radio has been struggling for almost 12 months, with three nationwide lockdowns wiping out crucial advertising revenue and income from community events.
But the station, which also serves Harleston, Eye and beyond, has received £2,000 from the Additional Restrictions Grant managed by South Norfolk Council.
The cash boost will help Park Radio stay afloat for another couple of months, according to station manager, Chris Moyse.
"Our team of volunteers is so relieved the council has recognised the importance of our work," added Mr Moyse.
You may also want to watch:
''With many listeners confined to and working from home, the company of local radio has been a real morale boost during these tricky and uncertain times."
Park Radio has also applied to broadcasting regulator, Ofcom, for further financial support, and will discover whether it has been successful this month.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls
- 2 Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale
- 3 Norfolk could see 15cm of snow, but 'tricky' to say when it will start
- 4 Fun-seekers frolic in Norfolk snow - with more to come, forecasters say
- 5 Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind
- 6 Police deal with fallen trees as drivers urged to stay at home
- 7 Man, 47, goes missing from home on coast
- 8 Covid cases by area: Infections drop further in most neighbourhoods
- 9 Decision due on city bar over alleged Covid breach
- 10 Top chef's tips for the perfect Yorkshire pudding