Radio station left struggling amid Covid pandemic given lifeline grant

Published: 12:04 PM February 7, 2021

A local radio station has been handed a lifeline grant as it continues to hurdle the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Diss-based Park Radio has been struggling for almost 12 months, with three nationwide lockdowns wiping out crucial advertising revenue and income from community events.

But the station, which also serves Harleston, Eye and beyond, has received £2,000 from the Additional Restrictions Grant managed by South Norfolk Council.

Diss-based Park Radio has received a lifeline £2,000 grant amid the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Archant

The cash boost will help Park Radio stay afloat for another couple of months, according to station manager, Chris Moyse.

"Our team of volunteers is so relieved the council has recognised the importance of our work," added Mr Moyse.

You may also want to watch:

''With many listeners confined to and working from home, the company of local radio has been a real morale boost during these tricky and uncertain times."

Park Radio has also applied to broadcasting regulator, Ofcom, for further financial support, and will discover whether it has been successful this month.