News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Paddleboarder rescued a mile off-shore by using What3Words

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:17 PM August 4, 2022
xxx_bactonrescue_mundesleylifeboat_aug22

The paddle boarder was found a mile off-shore by the lifeboat crew - Credit: Mundesley Lifeboat

A paddleboarder stranded a mile off the coast of east Norfolk used a locator app to make sure a lifeboat was able to swiftly bring her back to sure.

On Tuesday, a woman got into difficulties while paddleboarding off the coast of Bacton beach.

Mundesley Lifeboat was launched after being alerted to her plight by the Coastguard in Humber.

And the crew was immediately able to get to her aid because of the resourceful way the woman had reported her troubles.

A spokesman for the crew said she had used the mobile locator app What3Words to tell her rescuers exactly where she was.

She was then assessed and returned safely to shore and the Bacton Coastguard.

Dave Francis, Coxswain of Mundesley Lifeboat, said: “It was very fortunate that this lady had her phone with her and was able to use the What3Words app as there was a strong offshore wind blowing and locating her quickly was essential.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Man's body found on north Norfolk beach
  2. 2 'What I learned from my 12 days at overcrowded N&N'
  3. 3 10 things you can do at Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre
  1. 4 Hosepipe bans prompt water use warning as region faces drought threat
  2. 5 Dual carriageway cycle time trials halted following death on A11
  3. 6 Four-bed home with swimming pool and Mediterranean garden on sale for £595k
  4. 7 £1.3m home with a well IN the kitchen goes up for sale
  5. 8 'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site
  6. 9 Man fined after abandoning car on grass verge for several months
  7. 10 Police 'extremely concerned' for woman missing for more than three weeks

What3Words is an app that can be used to identify any location in the world using a unique combination of three words for every three-metre square of the planet.

North Norfolk News
East Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk, is being used for inside scenes for a new crime series Chemistry of Death.

Updated

Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Fenella Hawes

‘She lit up our lives’ - Family’s tribute to woman killed in hit-and-run

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Part of the design for the new £100k children's play area in Hempnall. 

Village to get £100k play area with zip line and giant rope swing

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Floral tributes placed at the crash scene on the A149 near Stalham

Man, 68, charged over hit-and-run crash that killed young woman

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon