Two 14-year-old girls and couple with daughter among people rescued at coast

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched to help six people who had been cut off by the tide - Credit: RNLI

A lifeboat crew and an air ambulance were called to help two 14-year-old girls in an inflatable dinghy and a couple with their young daughter who were caught off by the tide.

Hunstanton lifeboat was called into action on Saturday, August 13, with reports that multiple people had been caught by the incoming tide on the sandbanks.

Crews came to the rescue of the 14-year-old girls in an inflatable dinghy and a male swimmer who had been trying to save them.

They were taken aboard the lifeboat they were suffering from water inhalation and shock.

The lifeboat then picked up the other three people who were in the water - a father, mother and daughter.

Due to concern for the casualties an ambulance was requested to meet them at the boathouse on return.

This was a multi-agency incident involving the RNLI, ambulance, air ambulance, coastguard and police.

The casualties were later transferred by road ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for further observation.

Geoff Needham, lifeboat press officer, said: "This was our most serious incident this heat-wave and it highlights the importance of the dangers of using inflatables in tidal waters and venturing out to the sandbanks unaware that the tide comes in at a very fast rate."

Safety tips when visiting beaches this summer

Check the Weather and tide times

Read signs

Be aware of local hazards - sandbanks, channels, strong tidal currents

Carry means of calling for help

If you see someone in danger dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard

If your dog is in trouble in the water do not go in after it, call the coastguard who will call the RNLI



