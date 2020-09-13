Lifeboat launches to kite surfer ‘in distress’

A kite surfer in trouble at sea sparked a lifeboat call-out.

The Southwold RNLI Lifeboat was called out at 11.46am on Sunday, September 13 after concerns were raised.

A post on the RNLI Southwold Lifeboat Station Facebook page said the volunteer crew responded to “a kite surfer in distress” off the Gun Hill area of Southwold, after being alerted by Humber Coastguard.

It said: “Once launched, with full PPE and masks as per Covid-19 regulations, we made our way swiftly to the last known position.

“Once on scene a parallel search was started.

“Then one of the crew spotted a kite surfer walking up the beach.

“With the discription of equipment, as reported by the Coastguard, a crew member was put ashore and determined this was the reported person with a kite and hydro foil.

“This was relayed back to the coastguards and we were released and returned to station (following a) false alarm with good intent.”