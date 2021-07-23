Lifeboat launched to rescue broken down 30ft cruiser

Published: 8:26 AM July 23, 2021

The crew at RNLI Wells were called to the aid of a 30ft motor cruiser with three people onboard after it had broken down one mile to the north of Brancaster harbour entrance. - Credit: RNLI Wells

An RNLI lifeboat was launched to help recover a broken down 30ft cruiser.

The crew at RNLI Wells were called to the aid of a 30ft motor cruiser with three people onboard after it had broken down one mile to the north of Brancaster harbour entrance.

HM Coastguard paged the crew at 7.06pm on July 22, who launched its all-weather lifeboat 14 minutes later outside the boathouse on the ebbing tide.

The crew arrived on scene at 8.05pm and started to rig a tow.

RNLI Wells said: "At 8.12pm, with the tow connected, the lifeboat headed back towards Wells harbour and proceeded into the channel with a shortened tow.

"The disabled motor cruiser, with its crew all safe and uninjured, was taken to the outer harbour pontoons and safely moored alongside at 9.45pm.

"The Lifeboat then returned to the station and was ashore at 9.55pm. It was refuelled, rehoused and ready again for service at 11pm."