Lifeboat called after yachtsman gets ‘entangled’ in crab pot

Sheringham Lifeboat was called out after a man became tangled in a crab pot off West Runton beach Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

A lifeboat crew was called into action on Monday evening after a yachtsman got his leg “entangled” in a crab pot off the north Norfolk coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At 7.20pm, Sheringham Lifeboat was tasked by the coastguard after a 10m yacht was spotted behaving erratically around a kilometre off West Runton beach.

You may also want to watch:

On arrival, the crew were met by a man and a woman aboard a yacht, who had got into difficulty with a crab pot - though they had been able to escape their predicament.

Brian Farrow, operations manager at Sheringham RNLI, said: “They had decided to bring the yacht close to shore and anchor up in shallow water so that they could launch their tender to the beach and take their dog for a walk.

“On the journey ashore, the yacht got caught in the ‘tow’ of a crab pot and become totally entangled. The man entered the water with the intention to free the boat but got his leg trapped in the ‘tow’.

“Eventually, as the lifeboat arrived on scene and with the help of the lady he freed himself and eventually they freed the boat.”