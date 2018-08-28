Search

Investigation continues after death of man in Lidl car park

PUBLISHED: 10:38 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:46 17 December 2018

Lidl, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Lidl, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2014

Police continue to investigate the sudden death of a man in a car parked at a King’s Lynn supermarket.

Officers were called shortly before 11.30am on Sunday, December 16, following concerns for the safety of a man inside a car in the car park of Lidl on Austin Street.

Despite the attendance of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but is not believed to be suspicious at this stage.

A seal was put in place at the car park while initial enquiries were carried out, which has since been lifted.

It is not clear how long the car had been in the car park. A spokesman for Lidl said: “We were extremely sorry to learn of this and will, of course, be supporting the authorities with their enquiries in any way we can.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

