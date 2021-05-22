Gallery
Colourful spectacle at annual rainbow garden party
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
There were scenes of delight at Saturday afternoon’s Stody Rainbow Garden Party.
The annual LGBT event, at Stody Lodge Gardens, near Holt, began in 2018 and raises funds for both Norwich and King’s Lynn Pride.
Though it was cancelled in 2020, the party was back this weekend in full force of colour.
“It’s just so special to welcome people back here after a year when we couldn’t open,” said Kate MacNicol, owner of the gardens.
“We’ve had a fantastic turnout - the weather has been kind in the end,” she added.
“It’s lovely to see people enjoying the flowers, enjoying the fresh air, and just being able to see friends and people they haven’t been able to see for a whole year,” said Ms MacNicol.
Speeches were given by Norwich pride trustee Julie Bremner, as well as performances from singer Kimberley Moore, cabaret and recording artist Alexa Vox, and others.
