Promising racing driver set to take next step in pursuit of professional motorsport career

PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 December 2018

Lewis Galer, 15, from Litcham, near Dereham, will race a Mini in a tournament next year. Picture: Supplied by Fran Brown

Lewis Galer, 15, from Litcham, near Dereham, will race a Mini in a tournament next year. Picture: Supplied by Fran Brown

Archant

A young Norfolk racing driver is set to take his next step in the pursuit of a professional career in motorsport when he races a Mini in a prestigious tournament next year.

Lewis Galer, 15, from Litcham, near Dereham, will race a Mini in a tournament next year. Picture: Supplied by Fran Brown

Lewis Galer, 15, from Litcham, near Dereham, has registered to take part in the 2019 MINI CHALLENGE JCW Championship in what will be his first full season of car racing.

Last year, he finished 2nd out of 65 racers in the Ginetta Junior Scholarship and has now set his sights on the Rookie Cup title.

He said: “I went to see a test day at Snetterton and saw a few JCWs running around and instantly fell in love with them. It’s an amazing machine to drive.

“Next year will be a big learning curve, it’s a high level to be going in at. I have my eyes on the Rookie Cup title, which I feel is a realistic goal.

Lewis Galer, 15, from Litcham, near Dereham, will race a Mini in a tournament next year. Picture: Supplied by Fran Brown

“Anything more than that would be a big bonus. I just can’t wait to get started.”

Mr Galer will race an Excelr8-run 265bhp JCW for the 2019 campaign, which he hopes could bring him success and lead him onto even greater things such as the British Touring Car Championship.

He is being supported by Norwich based business Credo Asset Finance and has even been described by British Touring Car Championship race winner Paul O’Neill as “one of the best kids I’ve ever sat next to.”

Managing director of Credo Assett Finance Simon Gray said: “We were so impressed by Lewis and his attitude.

“It’s clear he’s got a huge future in motorsport and if we can play a part in helping him realise that dream, we are delighted to help.”

The 2019 MINI CHALLENGE JCW Championship is set to start in April next year at Oulton Park, Cheshire.

Mr Galer will certainly be hoping to make an impact in what could lead him on to a successful future career in motorsport.

He added: “It’s massively exciting to have my plans for next year confirmed and to be going in to such a competitive championship.”

Promising racing driver set to take next step in pursuit of professional motorsport career

Lewis Galer, 15, from Litcham, near Dereham, will race a Mini in a tournament next year. Picture: Supplied by Fran Brown
