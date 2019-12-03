Search

Advanced search

Trains delayed after problem at level crossing

PUBLISHED: 17:06 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 03 December 2019

Trains between Norwich and Sheringham have been delayed after a problem at a level crossing. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Trains between Norwich and Sheringham have been delayed after a problem at a level crossing. Picture: Stuart Anderson

All rail services between Norwich and Sheringham have been replaced by buses after an incident at a level crossing.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia said services between Sheringham and the city were running at "reduced speeds" due to a problem at a level crossing nearby on Tuesday evening.

Tickets for the service are being accepted on local buses operated by Sanders Coaches in both directions.

Greater Anglia warned that services could be cancelled, and that delays were expected until the end of the day.

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Man killed in crash between car and bus

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Pub closes as landlords retire and head off to Spain

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers at The Dog Inn in Horsford. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man who died in crash near Norfolk Showground named

Two people died in a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at Dereham Road near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Norwich to Newquay flights scrapped

Loganair is stopping their flight from Norwich to Newquay. Pic: Archant

Couple ‘could have been killed’ after car tyres blow out on A11

Carl Sturgess and Caron Pain were in a their Land Rover when they hit a pothole on the A11. Picture: Caron Pain

TEAM NEWS: Tettey a doubt, Hanley fitness update and Saints’ selection dilemmas for City chief

Grant Hanley has been sidelined since the Chelsea defeat in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists