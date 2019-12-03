Trains delayed after problem at level crossing

Trains between Norwich and Sheringham have been delayed after a problem at a level crossing. Picture: Stuart Anderson

All rail services between Norwich and Sheringham have been replaced by buses after an incident at a level crossing.

Greater Anglia said services between Sheringham and the city were running at "reduced speeds" due to a problem at a level crossing nearby on Tuesday evening.

Tickets for the service are being accepted on local buses operated by Sanders Coaches in both directions.

Greater Anglia warned that services could be cancelled, and that delays were expected until the end of the day.